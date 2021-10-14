Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with Popeyes to Introduce New ‘Hottie Sauce’

Hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion has taken over the world. Her music, her collaborations, and her brand deals speak for itself. She is a worldwide celebrity, all while attempting to complete her college degree.

Megan is a proud Texas girl, but she just announced she is taking over an infamous Louisiana kitchen.

See the teaser from @Popeyes on Twitter below.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper is teaming up with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to release her own hot sauce called "Hottie Sauce". Along with the sauce, she is also releasing merchandise AND will be a Popeyes franchise owner.

According to Business Insider, the sauce is launching on October 19th, as well as the exclusive merchandise. The sauce is described as containing honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper to create a "sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan's sassy personality", The sauce will be served on the infamous, always sold-out chicken sandwich.

Popeyes recognizes the impact that Meg has on everyone. They know the "hotties" will travel far and wide to get that sauce!

The meme's to come out at the expense of EVERY Popeyes worker when this hot sauce drops. I hate to laugh at them, cause they will be the definition of stressed. This release will have almost everyone either excited or dreaded that lunch rush line.

I am confident that this release will be bigger than the chicken sandwich release. Meg has the world by the throat when it comes to anything she touches or endorses. So, when you pass by a Popeyes on October 19th, and you're wondering why the lines on Congress or Ambassador are backed up...it's still Hot Girl Summer.