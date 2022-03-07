Mel’s Diner on Johnston St. Finally Re-Opens—Take A Look Inside

One of Lafayette's famous eateries is back and open for business!

Mel's Diner re-opened on Monday morning after being closed for two years. In April 2020, a fire left the restaurant with major damage. That, on top of the pandemic, left the restaurant in limbo. Fortunately, they got back up and running...and it looks better than ever!

Facebook via Mel's Diner Facebook via Mel's Diner loading...

Facebook via Mel's Diner Facebook via Mel's Diner loading...

Check out all of the new pictures of Mel's for their opening day!

The renovations look spectacular from the photos while keeping the classic Mel's decor we all know and love. Mel's has been the go-to diner in Lafayette since the doors opened in 1992. Whether it's grabbing breakfast on Sunday morning, or ending your wild night out there on Saturday nights...Mel's has always catered to everyone in the Hub City.

The comments about the re-opening echo my sentiments....

Facebook via Mel's Diner Facebook via Mel's Diner loading...

Facebook via Mel's Diner Facebook via Mel's Diner loading...

It's sure to be busy in the coming weeks and months following two years of being away. I can taste 'The Wets' now. Will you be visiting Mel's?