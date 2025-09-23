LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A south Louisiana-based business is set to take over the former Burger King that's steps away from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Frozen Treats and Quick Snacks

The Advocate is reporting that Meltdown Snoballs, a Baton Rouge-based snowball business, is expanding into Acadiana in a space that was once a Burger King, located at 1500 Johnston Street.

The space has been vacant since the location closed in January of 2024, despite it being a prime location near campus.

Meltdown Snoballs Expanding to Lafayette

Meltdown Snoballs was founded by Zein Clayton in 2021. Since launching his first location at 16 years old, the brand has continued to expand in Baton Rouge, Brusly, New Roads, and will soon be available in Lafayette.

Customers can expect classic flavors, of course, but they are best known for their creative custom creations with ice cream, cheesecake bites, and cotton candy.

Some of the most popular specialties include:

Berry Chantilly Cake Snoball – Wedding cake flavor stuffed with ice cream, topped with cake, fresh berries, condensed milk, and whipped cream.

Mardi Gras Meltdown Snoball – King Cake, Wedding Cake, and Yellow Cake Batter flavors with cheesecake bites, sprinkles, whipped cream, and condensed milk.

Cookie Dough Snoball – Cookie Dough flavor stuffed with vanilla ice cream and finished with cheesecake bites, whipped cream, and condensed milk.

Dill Pickle Snoball – A salty-sour option stuffed with actual pickles.

In addition to their famous snoballs, they also offer hot food options for customers seeking a savory snack, including fair-style nachos and hot dogs, as well as frito pies and hot sausage poboy. This will be a go-to spot for college students all year round.