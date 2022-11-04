New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has hit to hit the reset button on his health a number of times over the last three football seasons.

An ankle injury in the opening game of the 2020 season lingered.

He missed all of 2021 as a result of the injury not healing properly.

After beginning this season with an outstanding performance in a win against the Atlanta Falcons, he hurt his toe in week 3, and will now miss the rest of 2022.

It's a devastating blow to Thomas, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Saints.

Due to the structure of his contract, some believe Thomas has played his last game in a Saints uniform.

Thomas did not meet with the media yesterday, and until this morning, had not made any public statements.

Today, he shared 4 simple words on Instagram.

"I always bounce back." - Michael Thomas

Thomas has always believed in himself. The latest injury hurdle won't break him.

Get our free mobile app

Having said that, the reality is he will be 30 years old next season, having missed 39 games over the previous 3 seasons.

Personally, I'll be rooting for Thomas to bounce back, but nothing over the last 3 seasons has led me to believe he'll get back to being the dominant player we witnessed from 2016 to 2019.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.