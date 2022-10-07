Saints Injury Report: Some Big Names Out for Leg Two of the Bird Gauntlet

The Saints have had quite a few issues staying fully healthy so far this season.

Some big names have missed games due to injuries here and there, and that trend continues this week.

A dozen players remain on the injury list as game day approaches.

The team will remain without Michael Thomas, and although he's only listed as doubtful it seems more of a definite that Jameis Winston will not play since Dennis Allen announced today that Andy Dalton will be starting again this weekend.

What will be interesting is the condition of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry over the next 48 hours, as their availability is still up in the air.

Upside? Taysom Hill and Ryan Ramczyk are fully ready to go.

Today's final injury report for the week gives a pretty solid idea of which other players are likely not to take any snaps at home against the Seahawks.

Here's the breakdown:

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status G Calvin Throckmorton Hip DNP DNP DNP Out DE Payton Turner Chest DNP DNP DNP Out WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP DNP Out QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful S P.J. Williams Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP FP FP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP LP Questionable G Andrus Peat Concussion LP FP FP Questionable RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP LP LP Questionable WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP LP DNP Questionable TE Taysom Hill Rib LP FP FP DE Carl Granderson Eye FP FP FP

The Saints (1-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) this Sunday at noon inside the Caesar's Superdome.

Listen as the Saints take on the second leg of the "bird gauntlet" on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420 am.

