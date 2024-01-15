Minimum Wage Increases Jan 1, But Here’s What Texas Needs To Know

Starting January 1, there’s gonna be a lot of changes made all through the United States. According to. Axios, there will be millions of Americans who will receive a pay raise this week as the minimum wage has increased. The reason why this pay raise truly holds a lot of essential reasoning is because the biggest factor that was driving the actual pay raise was the increase in inflation that happened in the United States.

MINIMUM WAGE IS INCREASING ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES

States all over the country took a dramatic drop in homes, families, and just everyday lifestyles because of the actual inflation. Individuals who were homeless, couldn’t feed their families and couldn’t take care of their bills because of the inflation. The increase will happen to 23 states and Washington DC will also go into effect. I feel that an increase in all states in this country should’ve happened a year ago.

WHAT DOES THE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE MEAN FOR TEXAS?

But what I want to know is because I live in Texas will we be receiving an increase as well? According to the bottom line, Texas's minimum wage currently is at $7.25, and the last time there was a minimum wage increase was in 2009. Although other states found this as moving towards a $15 base pay, as of right now, no bill has been passed to increase the minimum wage here in the great state of Texas. The bottom line also explains that this does not mean in the future it is not possible, but as of right now, Texas will not be a part of the 23 cities that will be receiving the increase.

