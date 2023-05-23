Missing St. Martinville Woman Found Dead Near South Louisiana Bayou
St. Martin, Louisiana (KPEL News) - A woman reported missing from St. Martinville was found dead Sunday afternoon after her car crashed into a local bayou.
56-year-old Connie Bourque was reported missing and was last seen on Friday, May 19th around 6:00 p.m. In a press release, Louisiana State Police say they found her body after responding to a crash which happened on Louisiana Highway 352 (Catahoula Levee Road) near Bayou Mercier Road in St. Martin Parish.
For unknown reasons, investigators say she went off the right side of the road and into the large bayou south of LA 352. Her body was found once the submerged vehicle was recovered from the bayou. She was not properly restrained, according to troopers.
Bourque was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office. A proper blood sample was not able to be obtained for analysis because of her exposure to the elements.
Investigators say they will continue looking into this case.
