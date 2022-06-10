Mississippi Casino Now Only Permits Those 21 and Over on Premises

A casino and hotel in Bay St Louis, Mississippi made a big announcement on Tuesday that only guests age 21 and older will be allowed on its premises.

The Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County made the following post on its Facebook page:

No persons under the age of 21 years will be permitted in this building for any reason. All guests must be 21 years of age or older in order to be admitted to the casino, our restaurants, the hotel or the pool area. You may be asked to provide identification in order to enter the building. If you do not have the proper I.D., you will not be permitted to enter.

The new policy will go into effect on July 1, according to John Ferrucci, general manager of Silver Slipper.

So why the change in policy?

It appears that proper supervision of children at the casino was one of the big issues. Ferrucci said that resort personnel "tried desperately" to accommodate their guests, but frequently would have to speak to parents and guardians about maintaining responsibility for their children in the casino.

"They can not be left unattended at all," Ferrucci added.

Unfortunately, Ferrucci said many guardians were not properly supervising their children in the casino and as a result, the resort was cited by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. "I'm not doing it anymore", he said.

They aren't the only ones in the area with this policy.

Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi and Island View Casino in Gulfport also have 21 and older policies in place for their respective resorts.

Ferrucci said these casinos implemented the policy when the casinos reopened after the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

How has this news been received?

A look at the casino's Facebook post and you will see that a lot of people have strong opinions on the subject. However, it does seem that many are in favor of this policy change.

