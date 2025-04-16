Casino Dealer in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Over $10K

NEW ORLEANS (KPEL)—Louisiana authorities reported a major theft at Caesars Casino in New Orleans, where a dealer helped a player steal thousands of dollars from the casino floor.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement agents reported that Margaret Lake, a roulette dealer at Caesars New Orleans located at 8 Canal St, helped a player steal from the casino.

Lake allegedly allowed Ahmod Junius, 26, to place multiple late wages, an illegal move that led to significant financial losses for the casino, and helped him steal thousands of dollars from the casino floor.

Louisiana State Police say they started investigating the pair last week and gathered enough evidence to arrest them on Friday, April 11th.

Margaret Lake, 46, was arrested on site in Caesars Casino and Ahmod Junius was taken into custody at a residence in Violet.

According to Louisiana State Police, both individuals were booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

This incident comes just months after Caesars New Orleans completed a $435 million renovation, transforming the former Harrah’s into a high-end resort and entertainment hub.

The updated property now features a 15-story hotel tower, expanded gaming floor, luxury dining experiences, and a new World Series of Poker Room.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.