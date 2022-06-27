Things got very scary Sunday afternoon at a Lake Charles casino.

A line of strong thunderstorms swept across parts of south Louisiana Sunday afternoon, and while some may have just gotten a nice "light show" in the sky, others were hit directly by the storms.

A video on TikTok shows just how bad the conditions were at the "Golden Nugget Casino" in Lake Charles this past Sunday.

Everyone was evacuated from the pool area and forced indoors as the storm swept through the city.

Some on social media speculated that a tornado may have been embedded in the storms that impacted this part of the state.

Photos on Facebook did show large branches on the ground throughout the city of Lake Charles on Sunday afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries, but as you can see here, the conditions really deteriorated quickly at the casino as guests were hooping to enjoy the pool.

I'll warn you, that some may find the language in this video to be offensive.