Mississippi State Wins College World Series to Capture First National Championship

The wait in Starkville, Mississippi is over. A national championship trophy is coming home.

Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt 9-0 in a dominant College World Series final, and in the process, procured the first team sport national championship in school history.

Mississippi State has been playing sports since 1895.

Mississippi State had been to the College World Series eleven times prior to this season. The 12th trip was the charm.

The Bulldogs were paced by pitchers Will Bednar and Landon Sims, who combined to throw a one-hitter against the Commodores.

Bednar threw six innings of no-hit baseball (3 BB, 4 K, 90 pitches), while Sims gave up the game's only hit in the 8th.

Bednar was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player. With a CWS stat line of 18.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 26 K, it's not a surprise.

The Bulldogs offense brought the heat as well.

After dropping game one on Monday versus Vandy, Mississippi State went on to outscore the Commodores 22-2 in games two and three.

Wednesday night's final felt like a done deal after the 7th inning when SEC player of the year Tanner Allen and Kellum Clark each homered in a 4 run inning that grew the Bulldogs lead to 9-0.

The cowbells were loud and proud in Omaha. The Bulldogs can finally hang national championship banner.

