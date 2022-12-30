Mistake 4 Secs Into the Song “Roxanne” You’ve Never Noticed—You’ll Never Hear It the Same Way Again

You've heard "Roxanne" by The Police a gagillion times but unless you're a super fan, if this were Vegas, I would place a big bet on the fact that you've never heard the huge mistake about 4 seconds in the song that is so obvious yet sounds like it belongs in the song.

At the very beginning of "Roxanne", one of the most popular rock songs in the history of music, you can hear a cluster of keyboard notes that sound like they're part of the song—but they weren't.

Sting accidentally sat on a keyboard. You can actually hear him laugh. (Bet you never noticed that either)

Sting Sits on a Keyboard During the Recording of "Roxanne" and Laughs

