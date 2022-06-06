Acadiana Says These are the Worst Songs Ever Recorded—Do You Agree?

A lot of times you'll see lists of the top songs for a certain category or the top songs for a particular year or decade, but very seldom do you see a list that salutes the worst songs ever recorded—until now.

Acadiana has an eclectic taste when it comes to music. Lafayette and surrounding areas are rich in music history, including our own creations such as Cajun, Zydeco and Swamp Pop. Country music reigns supreme in these parts but you can't rule out our love for Rock 'n' Roll either. And of course, current chart toppers have a healthy following as well.

Living in the festival capital of the world allows even the youngest members of our population exposure to all genres of live music at a very early age. The love of music gets instilled very early in life in this area of the U.S. Maybe that's why even men down here actually like to dance.

History has given us a beautiful display of musical talents and songs that touch the fabric of our souls. A good song can take your spirits up or take you down and the beauty in that is the notion that you can choose which direction you want a song to take you. Songs bring back memories and give us new ones. What would the world do without music?

But, the reality is...for as many songs that turn us on, there are some that turn us off. So we set out on a quest to find the top songs that "turn off" folks in Acadiana more times than not. We took all answers to the question, "What is the Worst Song Ever Recorded" and came up with the 6 songs that were mentioned most in our survey and included a bonus YouTube video that is a must-see.

Top 6 Songs Acadiana Voted "Worst Songs Ever Recorded" and a Bonus Video

Achy Breaky Heart-Billy Ray Cyrus

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer-Elmo & Patsy

Hey There Delilah-Plain White T's

Walk Like an Egyptian-The Bangles

Baby Shark Dance-Pinkfong

Love Shack-The B-52's

Bonus: Gold Pants-Leslie and the Ly's