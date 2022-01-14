Top 5 Disco Songs in Acadiana [VIDEOS]

This morning on the 99.9 KTDY Polyester Power Hour, CJ and Ellen will spotlight Acadiana's Top Disco Songs. The Polyester Power Hour is an old-school retro song that features tons of the 70s, 80s and 90s dance and funk songs that were popular in Acadiana back in the day. The popular Friday morning Polyester Power Hour totally transforms the entire CJ and Ellen in the Morning show into the biggest dance party in town.

Today, the Polyester Power Hour will spotlight Acadiana's Top Disco songs from a recent unofficial social media online survey. Users of Facebook were asked, "What is Your Favorite Disco Song". These were the Top 5 answers.

#5 Le Freak by Chic

#4 That's the Way )I Like It) by KC and the Sunshine Band

# 3 Bad Girls by Donna Summer

#2 Night Fever by Bee Gees

#1 Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees

