Monster Trucks Returning to Cajundome on March 18 & 19, 2022

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is returning to the Cajundome on March 18 & 19, 2022.

After having to postpone the Lafayette stop on the tour the last two years, organizers are excited to finally be returning to the Hub City.

Tickets for both nights will go on sale to the public this Friday, November 26, 2021. Fans can save $5 on all tickets and receive a free pit pass (a $10 value) if they purchase tickets by November 29.

If you want the best seat location, the Cajundome is giving you a chance to score tickets before the general public. A pre-sale period will run from 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 23 through Thursday, November 25 with the code CDOME22 (valid online only).

"We are beyond excited to bring this event back to Louisiana, especially as it will feature the King of the Monster Trucks, the truck that started it all -- Bigfoot -- but also several other premier trucks including the world's largest dump truck Dirt Crew and the world's largest ATV Quad Chaos, just to name a few," said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. "The Toughest Monster Truck Tour event features larger obstacles in the form of oversized dirt jumps with old-school crush cars incorporated into the all-dirt track than most other indoor monster truck events," she added.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will begin at 7:30 pm each night on March 18 and March 19. The Pit Party will take place from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm before each performance.

Tickets are available at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com and the Cajundome Box Office Monday through Friday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

For more information about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.