GALVESTON, Tx. (KPEL News) - Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, is one of the most flexible vacation destinations you will ever find! And there is no better place to celebrate Christmas and/or ring in the New Year than on this beautiful tropical island!

With Galveston only about two and a half hours from the Louisiana-Texas border and only one hour away from Houston, It's a quick day drive for those looking to get away!

For the second year in a row, I took my family of four - me, Hannah, Adalynn, and Micah - to Galveston for a Christmas getaway. As our two toddlers are growing up, this is our favorite place to make memories with them, especially during the holidays.

Personally, we love to stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel as the rates are great, the location is fantastic as it is only a walk away from all of their attractions, and - as you can see - they really get into the mood of Christmas!

Speaking of the attractions at Moody Gardens, they are family-friendly and just plain fun! My son's favorite was the Aquarium Pyramid, which is open year-round. My daughter's favorite was the Rainforest Pyramid.

With other attractions such as 3D and 4D movies, pictures with Santa Clause, the Colonel Paddlewheel boat tour, and Ice Land - which features themed, hand-carved ice sculptures - you are only scratching the surface of what Moody Gardens has to offer!

Other Great Things to do in Galveston, Texas

Schlitterbahn Galveston

Situated next to Moody Gardens, the water park makes for a great pairing for that perfect family vacation!

The Seawall

Busy at day and peaceful at night, the Seawall is a favorite that features amazing local restaurants such as The Spot, delicious chain restaurants such as Saltgrass Steakhouse, and great carnival-like attractions such as Pleasure Pier.

Great Restaurants

In addition to The Spot and Saltgrass listed above, two other fantastic restaurants are ShyKatZ and The Original Mexican Cafe.

