Most Expensive Acadiana Homes on the Market in Louisiana

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Beautiful homes with pools, custom touches, guest houses, in-home gyms, and expansive outdoor space in south Louisiana come with a hefty price tag. The more extensive the amenities, the higher the price. Several multi-million-dollar homes are listed on the Acadiana market and, surprisingly, the two most expensive on the list aren't in Lafayette.

Nearly all of the homes on the list have been on the market for more than a year. Check out the features, amenities, and beautiful properties currently available in the most expensive selections as of December 2023.