Most Popular Holidays for Drinking in Each State and Awesome Cocktail Recipes

If you live in Louisiana you'll party at the drop of a hat...and somebody's always got a hat! So Louisiana is a state that likes to have an adult beverage, or two, or three for any reason. And there are holidays that give us an excuse to really go all out.

There's New Year's Eve, Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and so many other holidays that celebrate good food, good drinks, friends and family. And of course, any given weekend works too.

Here in Acadiana, most holidays will have the pots rattling in just about every kitchen, but having an adult beverage while cooking, during the meal and after is certainly not unusual.

Food and drinks bring people together and that's one thing we like here in the south, get-togethers.

About 3 years ago, SimpleThriftyLiving.com took a look at the most popular food and drink holidays in each state across the country. Their findings for Louisiana may surprise you.

Using Google search interest data, we determined the most popular food holidays in each state and across the board. -SimpleThriftyLiving.com

