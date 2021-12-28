Mother’s Photo of Child Attached to Shopping Cart Goes Viral

One mom has gone the distance when it comes to protecting her kids while out shopping.

Jessica Henderson posted a photo on social media that shows what she now does while out shopping with her kids and many parents seem to like the idea.

The mother of two notes that she has been hearing of moms and kids being followed by strangers while out shopping and she refuses to let kids become a victim.

In the viral photo, Henderson shows that she clamps her kids to the shopping cart by using a clip attached to their jeans.

She mentions that her kids are very talkative and friendly, thus it would make it easy for a predator to approach them while she may not be paying attention to them while shopping.

Yes, it is difficult to be locked in on your kids the entire time while out shopping and if someone wants to take your kid, they can in a split second.

This simple precautionary measure seems to be very favorable by others, but it is worth noting that it's sad you have to go this far to protect your kids while out in public.

Again, I will remind you to always be aware of your surroundings while out in public, especially if you have kids with you.

Too often we report on kids missing and we never want a child to be separated from someone they are with and trust.