Good news for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana as a very popular eating spot, Mr. Bills Seafood Express, has announced that they plan on rebuilding and reopening their restaurant in Lake Charles.

Mr. Bills has been closed since hurricane Laura took its toll on the restaurant causing severe damage to the roof and the inside of the eatery.

Boy, do we miss those daily plate lunches, their fried catfish, huge stuffed baked potatoes, and their fried pork chops. We are getting hungry just thinking about it.

Owners Chad Pousson and Jason Guillory announced on Mr. Bills Facebook page that if all goes well the renovation of the restaurant could begin next week. They even gave us a sneak peek of what Mr. Bills will look like on the inside and outside when it's completed.

You are not going to recognize it once it's done. They are going to completely change the inside of the restaurant and even build a beautiful outdoor patio area complete with a stage for live music.

Check out these pictures below.

Mr Bills exterior (Photo provided by Jason Guillory and Chad Pousson)

Mr Bills interior (Photo provided by Jason Guillory and Chad Pousson)

Mr Bills Outdoor patio with stage (Photo provided by Jason Guillory and Chad Pousson)

How nice is this? We are so happy to see our locally-owned restaurants coming back. Local means they employ local and the boys from Mr. Bills are big supporters of our community and organizations within Lake Charles.

There is no target date on when it will be finished or when they will reopen but just know they are coming back y'all!