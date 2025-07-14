Opelousas Favorite Gets Reviewed — But Not Everyone Agrees on Which Location is Best

Mr. Chimetime’s food journey through the 337 continues, and his latest stop brought him to a true Opelousas staple: Mama’s Fried Chicken.

After countless recommendations from followers, he rolled up to Mama’s and ordered a classic two-piece dark with a biscuit and two sides: red beans and what he (mistakenly but hilariously) called “rice pudding.” The rice dressing slip-up got followers talking in the comments, but Chimetime laughed it off like a champ.

He also gave special attention to the biscuit, calling it a “thickscuit” because of how massive and fluffy it was.

But not everything was a hit, as he made it clear he was not a fan of the fried gizzards. That, for him, was the first real miss of his 337 tour.

Still, overall, he called the meal solid.

A New Stop at Bourque’s — and a Solid 8/10

In the same stretch, Mr. Chimetime made his way to Bourque’s and tried their legendary sausage, cheese, and jalapeño bread.

He sampled a few more items and ultimately gave it an 8 out of 10, keeping the 337 flavor train rolling strong.

Did He Go to the “Wrong” Mama’s?

But here’s where things got even more interesting. Almost immediately, followers began commenting that Chimetime went to the wrong Mama’s.

With two locations in Opelousas, one on Jake Drive and the other on Landry Street (the one-way), the debate was on.

Locals have long disagreed on which Mama’s is better. Some say the Landry spot hits different. Others swear by Jake Drive. There’s no clear answer, no scientific proof, just strong opinions depending on who you ask and what their last experience was like.

Is This a 337 Thing?

This sparked a bigger conversation that goes beyond Opelousas. In the 337, many beloved local chains, from Deano’s Pizza to Pizza Village, Mandez’s, Agave, and even Legends, have multiple locations, and depending on who you ask, everyone has a different opinion on which one of them is “the good one.”

It’s just another unique part of the culinary culture here. Whether it’s the people in the kitchen, the vibe, or just tradition, people often ride hard for their favorite version of a place, even when the menu is the same.

So did Mr. Chimetime miss out on the optimal Mama’s experience? Or was his review right on the money?

One thing’s for sure: he’s stirring the pot in the best possible way.

Let us know in the comments, what’s the “right” Mama’s, and what other 337 spots have a “better” location that only locals know about?

Mr. Chimetime’s tour isn’t over, and if Acadiana keeps this energy, it’s only up from here.