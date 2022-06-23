Multiple Burglary Cases Likely Solved with Suspect’s Arrest

St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux often says that crime doesn't stop at the parish line, and that's true again with a case that has impacted both St. Landry and Acadia Parishes.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they have arrested a Eunice man they believe is responsible for multiple burglaries in both parishes.

The crimes happened on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15. Gibson says 52-year-old Christopher Sonnier is alleged to have broken into two Acadia Parish businesses. They also think he broke into several St. Landry Parish businesses as well.

Gibson says because they were able to see a license plate associated with one of the cases they were able to track down the suspect's vehicle to a Eunice address. They located the vehicle, and later on, they were able to take Sonnier into custody apparently within a few hours of his last alleged crime.

One Acadia Parish burglary happened in the 30,000 block of the Crowley-Eunice Highways, and the second burglary in that parish happened in the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

Sonnier was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the burglary charges from their parish. They now have a hold on him, and at some point, he will be taken into Acadia Parish custody for the two burglary counts.

Officials with both Acadia Parish and St. Landry Parish always encourage anyone who knows any piece of information about any crime to contact their Crime Stoppers groups.

You can anonymously call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You can anonymously call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-948-TIPS. Another way to anonymously report information about any crime is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

