Musty Laundry? Add This to Your Washer for a Refreshing Change

As we move into the actual hottest months on the calendar for South Louisiana many of you are facing the same issues that we face at our house. How to keep all the sweat-soaked laundry clean and fresh for use as soon as possible. Now, if you don't live in the Gulf South you might not understand just how sweaty clothes can get. It is entirely possible to get at least pit stains just by walking to the mailbox and back. Yeah, it's that hot.

Still, we don't want our clothes, especially our so-called clean clothes to smell of a work truck on a hot day. You know that odor I'm talking about. It's the subdued scent of muffled underarm stink tainted with just a whiff of Old Spice or some other deodorant that just can't handle the pressure.

It's really bad when you go into the laundry to get your clothes from the washer to put in the dryer and you can still smell the sweat even after the rinse. Well, the problem may not be with your laundry or your detergent. The issue might just be with your washer and maybe it is what needs a good refresher.

Enter Tik Tok creator @vicolsfamilyhouse. Here is their unique solution to musty dank-smelling laundry.

You heard what the computer-generated voice said, "add mouthwash". Okay, you don't add mouthwash to your laundry but you run your washing machine through a cycle that you have added mouthwash. Oddly enough, just like in your mouth, the mouthwash helps to kill bacteria that can create odors. Which is the reason we are standing in the laundry room anyway, right.?

I can't say that I have ever tried this and to be honest I'm not sure which mouthwash would work the best in the laundry. I am guessing one of the clear mouthwashes would be a better suggestion than maybe a bright green or blue, goodness knows what that could do to your whites if it didn't rinse all the way out.

