Man Caught Naked in Lowe’s Display Shed in Louisiana With Vaseline and Phone

Police in Louisiana say they arrested a man Sunday evening after he was found naked inside a Lowe’s display shed, allegedly engaged in lewd behavior.

According to WVUE, the incident happened around 5 p.m. when someone called police after spotting a nude man inside one of the outdoor display sheds located in front of the store. Officers arrived and began checking the sheds before finding the suspect partially undressed in one of them.

Police say the man had an open jar of Vaseline and an electronic device in hand and was allegedly in the middle of a lewd act. An officer ordered the man to pull up his pants and roll over. The suspect reportedly complied without resistance.

The man told officers he was “just watching YouTube.” He was arrested on a charge of obscenity and booked into jail. His name has not been released, but police confirmed he is not from the area.

Public Reactions Range From Serious to Ridiculous

The incident quickly spread across social media, with hundreds of comments ranging from disbelief to full-on humor.

One user wrote, “I’d hope with a jar of Vaseline, resistance would be minimal.” Another added, “At least it wasn’t baby oil—that would’ve been a real mess.”

Some questioned whether this was even newsworthy, while others joked about the shed being put on clearance. “Only in Louisiana,” one commenter said. “We really can’t have nice things.”

A few people even tied the man’s actions to other current events, joking that he was “watching the Diddy trial” or “trying to get OnlyFans money.”

For those wondering (and some have), the display shed remains off the market.

