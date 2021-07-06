Naked Man Stands at the Bar, Raises Eyebrows in Lafayette Restaurant

Customers enjoying lunch at Tokyo Japanese Steak House got quite the surprise on Tuesday.

Just after noon, a listener shared a video of a naked man appearing to stand at the bar inside of Tokyo Japanese Steak House on Ambassador Caffery. She said that the man walked in wearing only a pair of yellow socks and was notified by management that he couldn't be in the restaurant without clothes on.

No, the manager said where is your clothes you can’t be in here with no clothes on, then a lady at the bar ( older lady) was like are you okay? Are you on drugs? Where are your clothes? & he just sat there blank only thing he said was I don’t know how I got here, went to the bathroom & came back out just looked very lost. & then the cops came

There were more than a dozen people in the restaurant at the time including families, but other than being exposed to the naked man there were no issues.

This is the third report in less than a week's time involving naked individuals in public places around Lafayette. Last week there was a report of a naked man walking around an area Walmart, and over the Fourth of July weekend, a man was reportedly streaking through the SURGE parking lot at Pinhook and Verot School Road.

Lafayette police officers were reportedly able to remove the naked individual from the restaurant without incident. We will update this story when more information is available.

