‘Naked Man’ Nearly Causes Multiple Accidents in Traffic Before Scott Police Take Him Into Custody

Several eyewitnesses reported a "naked man" in traffic, nearly causing multiple accidents in Scott early Friday afternoon.

Listeners sent in videos, asking us to warn motorists near St. Mary street in Scott to stay alert as a man was seen walking into the road, pointing, and harassing vehicles that were passing by.

Listener Submitted Video Listener Submitted Video loading...

At one point the man's pants were around his ankles as he aggressively motioned toward passing traffic.

One eyewitness said the man almost caused "at least six" different accidents with his half-naked antics.

Eventually, Scott Police arrived on the scene and were able to take the man into custody. We've reached out to authorities for details on the incident, but have not immediately heard back.

We will update this story when and if more information is made available.