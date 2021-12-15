Scott PD Responds After News of Local Business Owner’s Arrest Goes Viral on Social Media

The Scott Police Department is responding to backlash over the arrest of a local business owner.

Jerry Bobb, owner of Super Taters in Scott, took to social media from his restaurant business page to share the unfortunate news that he was arrested earlier this week.

Bobb shared a screengrab of his mugshot on Facebook along with his side of a series of events that resulted in his arrest on December 13.

The Super Taters owner prefaced his Facebook post by stating that up until Monday, he had never been to jail in his life.

Ive been to a lot of places and ive met a lot of wonderful people....but one place that I've never been...was jail...locked up and treated like a criminal complete with fingerprints and a mugshot.

According to his recollection of the events that transpired, Scott Police allegedly approached Bobb as a "suspicious Black Man, in a blacked-out vehicle" while he was outside of his business at 5545 Cameron Street in Scott on Friday, December 10. Bobb says he filed a complaint with the Scott Police Department the following Monday morning at 10 a.m. because the interaction he had with their officers the previous Friday felt like harassment.

as far as I know was being a "suspicious Black Man, in a Blacked out vehicle" on December 10th 2021 that was innocently sitting outside of the business that I have owned and operated for almost 8 years now. Im no legal expert but that sure seems like harassment to me...so as any good citizen would, I filed a complaint with the Scott Police Department at 10am Monday morning.

Later that day, Bobb says he was taken from his business in handcuffs.

The charges below his mugshot read "resisting an officer." In his opinion, this was retaliation for the complaint he filed over the treatment he received on December 10.

By 5 pm Monday evening I was being taken out in handcuffs and by 9 pm I was out of LPCC with NO BOND. Interestingly enough it seemed that the 5pm arrest was a direct result of the complaint I attempted to file on Monday morning. Ive always tried my best not to break any laws all while having the upmost respect for Police officers for the difficult job they have. To say the least ...I am throughly confused by my current situation. In addition I fully believe that this is an effort by the 3 officers to humiliate me, tarnish my reputation in this community and interrupt my successfully conducting business in the City of Scott (as they made it a point to execute the arrest warrant at 5pm in front of my customers).

Bobb filed an additional complaint with Scott PD on 12/13 for the arrest that took place after his initial complaint stemming from the 12/10 incident.

So if you saw my mugshot on the arrest website this is why. So in case, there are any additional interactions w/ Scott P.D I will assume that they are also in relatiation to the complaint I filed with the department on Monday 12/13/21. This is unfair treatment and I will NOT be silenced......

Our KPEL News team reached out to Scott police who responded with a press release on Wednesday morning via Chief Chad Leger.

According to the release, officers observed Bobb's vehicle parked in the back of a closed bank in the 5500 block of Cameron Street.

This is consistent with what Bobb stated in his post, as his business is located at the end of the strip mall, directly behind the former Home Bank location at 5543 Cameron Street.

The officer noticed a pickup truck without the lights on with a subject standing outside of the vehicle. The subject entered the vehicle as the officer was passing by. The release goes on to say the subject got into the pickup truck, turned on the lights, and exited the parking lot "onto Cameron St."

The release states that the Scott Police officer then conducted a traffic stop to find out why the subject was parked in the parking lot of the closed bank. That's when the subject, later identified as Super Taters owner Jerry Bobb, exited his vehicle and asked the patrol officer "You need something?"

The officer conducting the stop asked to see Bobb's identification, but according to the release, Bobby refused to identify himself continuing to ask the officer why he had been stopped. That's when the situation began to unfold as other officers would soon arrive on the scene.

When officers attempted to explain to Bobb the purpose of the stop, Bobb continuously interrupted and stated he was calling the mayor.

Bobb refused the officer’s request to identify himself several more times while berating and insulting the officer’s intelligence by repeatedly calling him stupid. Once additional officers arrived on scene, the officer attempted to detain Bobb due to his noncompliance and refusal to identify himself. Bobb attempted to evade the officer, cursing at officers, and vigorously pulled away.

Although Scott Police claims that Bobb berated and insulted the officers by calling them "stupid" and cursing, and at one point "attempted to evade the officer" by "vigorously" pulling away, the officers opted to not arrest him on the scene at that time.

Instead, the officers applied for a warrant at a later date that was approved and signed by a judge charging Bobb with two counts of resisting arrest. The officers then located Bobby at his place of business on Monday (12/13), escorted him outside, and placed him under arrest.

Since his post on Facebook, members of the Scott community and throughout Acadiana have shared their support for Bobb, who has been heralded as a good samaritan and an upstanding local business owner in Scott for the better part of the last decade. At the time of this post, there are over 500 comments and 1,000 shares on Bobb's post, supporting him in the wake of his arrest.

One major question that popped up after the response from Scott PD asked if there was body camera footage of the incident to eliminate any "he said, she said" confusion. Leger tells KPEL News that there is body camera footage, but it will not be released until the case goes to court.

KPEL News also reached out Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard (who Bobb reportedly threatened to contact after being pulled over) and got the following statement.

Chief Leger is elected by the people and is responsible for the operations of the Scott Police department. All questions regarding police matters must be directed to their office.

We will update this story as details continue to develop.