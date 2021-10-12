National Gumbo Day, 5 Best Places for Gumbo in Acadiana

Today is National Gumbo Day, one of, if not the most important meals of folks in Acadiana. As the weather starts to cool off, you can almost hear the gumbo pots coming out. There are so many variations of gumbos. Chicken, sausage, seafood, okra, etc. are just a few of the ingredients found in a good Acadiana gumbo. Aside from the gumbo, you make on your own stove, where is the best restaurant-bought gumbo in Acadiana. We took to social media to find out.

Bon Creole Lunch Counter in New Iberia #5

Bon Creole, Google

Location: 1409 E. St. Peter St. New, Iberia, La. 70560

website: bon-creole.com

Phone: (337)367-6181

Everyone at Bon Creole is dedicated to providing you with exceptional food and amazing customer service. When you are in the mood for a great Southern meal, come by Bon Creole Lunch Counter in New Iberia, LA. -bon-creole.com

Fezzo's #4

Fezzo's Google

Locations: 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard, La. 70518, I-10 at Exit 80 2111 Rice Capital Parkway, Crowley, La. 70526 and I-10 at Exit 97 720 Frontage Road, Scott, La. 70583.

Phone: Broussard (337) 330-2302, Crowley (337 783-5515, Scott (337)261-2464

We were voted Time’s of Acadiana’s “Best Cajun Restaurant” for 11 years in a row now. Come see what all the fuss is about! -fezzos.com

Rachael's Cafe #3

Rachael's Cafe, Google

Location: 104 Republic Avenue, Lafayette, La. 70508

Phone: (337) 504-4625

Rachael's is a small, family-owned café serving up a great selection of Cajun dishes, many of which feature South Louisiana’s abundant and delicious seafood. -rachaelslafayette.com

Don's Seafood #2

Don's, Google

Location: 4309 Johnston Street, Lafayette, La. 70503

Phone: (337) 981-1159

Cajun cooking and Louisiana go hand-in-hand, and our way of life is no different. Our recipes, ingredients and service are about staying to true the place we're from and the people we serve. See for yourself how the way we live makes Don's Seafood what it is–a true Cajun tradition. -donsseafoodonline.com

Chris' Poboys #1

Chris' Poboys, Google

Locations: 703 Robley Drive, Lafayette, La. 70503 and 1930 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, La. 70508

Phone: Robley (337) 981-1818, Pinhook (337) 234-6333

Gumbo in Acadiana is much different than the gumbo just west of Lafayette in New Orleans. From the roux to the love and labor that goes into every pot, a good Cajun gumbo wins hands down.