National Gumbo Day, 5 Best Places for Gumbo in Acadiana
Today is National Gumbo Day, one of, if not the most important meals of folks in Acadiana. As the weather starts to cool off, you can almost hear the gumbo pots coming out. There are so many variations of gumbos. Chicken, sausage, seafood, okra, etc. are just a few of the ingredients found in a good Acadiana gumbo. Aside from the gumbo, you make on your own stove, where is the best restaurant-bought gumbo in Acadiana. We took to social media to find out.
Bon Creole Lunch Counter in New Iberia #5
Location: 1409 E. St. Peter St. New, Iberia, La. 70560
website: bon-creole.com
Phone: (337)367-6181
Everyone at Bon Creole is dedicated to providing you with exceptional food and amazing customer service. When you are in the mood for a great Southern meal, come by Bon Creole Lunch Counter in New Iberia, LA. -bon-creole.com
Fezzo's #4
Locations: 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard, La. 70518, I-10 at Exit 80 2111 Rice Capital Parkway, Crowley, La. 70526 and I-10 at Exit 97 720 Frontage Road, Scott, La. 70583.
Website: fezzos.com
Phone: Broussard (337) 330-2302, Crowley (337 783-5515, Scott (337)261-2464
We were voted Time’s of Acadiana’s “Best Cajun Restaurant” for 11 years in a row now. Come see what all the fuss is about! -fezzos.com
Rachael's Cafe #3
Location: 104 Republic Avenue, Lafayette, La. 70508
Website: rachaelslafayette.com
Phone: (337) 504-4625
Rachael's is a small, family-owned café serving up a great selection of Cajun dishes, many of which feature South Louisiana’s abundant and delicious seafood. -rachaelslafayette.com
Don's Seafood #2
Location: 4309 Johnston Street, Lafayette, La. 70503
Website: donsseafoodonline.com
Phone: (337) 981-1159
Cajun cooking and Louisiana go hand-in-hand, and our way of life is no different. Our recipes, ingredients and service are about staying to true the place we're from and the people we serve. See for yourself how the way we live makes Don's Seafood what it is–a true Cajun tradition. -donsseafoodonline.com
Chris' Poboys #1
Locations: 703 Robley Drive, Lafayette, La. 70503 and 1930 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, La. 70508
Website: chrispoboys.com
Phone: Robley (337) 981-1818, Pinhook (337) 234-6333
Gumbo in Acadiana is much different than the gumbo just west of Lafayette in New Orleans. From the roux to the love and labor that goes into every pot, a good Cajun gumbo wins hands down.