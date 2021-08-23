Need an Extra $293 Million? You Can Now Play Powerball on Mondays

Those of you who have a secret desire to retire from work and spend your days languishing in luxury will now have an extra opportunity to make that happen every week. Powerball, a multi-state lottery game will begin drawings on Monday nights as of tonight, August 23rd.

In addition to the chance to win, in this case, $293 million, Powerball players can take advantage of another opportunity to win cash with a new feature called Double Play. That feature will allow players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The top prize in the Double Play feature will be capped at $10 million.

Sharon McCutcheon via Unsplash.com

Powerball has been around for almost 30 years and tonight's drawing will mark the first time in the game's history that players will have three drawings during the week to win a life-changing amount of money. The regular drawing days of Wednesday and Saturday will not change and the drawings will be held at the same time, 9:59 pm Louisiana time.

Powerball officials are hopeful the additional drawing will lead to bigger and faster-growing jackpots. Players concerned about how the additional drawing will affect the odds and outcomes of the Wednesday and Saturday drawings need not be concerned. Game officials say the odds will not be affected nor will the set cash prizes. They're simply offering you one more opportunity every week to play the game.

The premise of the game has not changed, you still need to match five numbers between 1 and 69, and the Powerball which features a range of numbers between 1 and 26. The Powerplay feature will still be available for all drawings for just a dollar if you want to opt-in on that.

Unfortunately, the new Double Play Feature, that's the extra drawing for the $10 million is not available in Louisiana, yet. Only players in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington will be allowed to participate. But, other lottery jurisdictions, such as Louisiana could be added at a later date.

USA Mega via YouTube

The same rules apply for ticket sales, they must be cut off at least one hour before the drawing and you can still watch the Powerball drawing at the usual places including a live stream of the drawing on the Powerball website.

Now, if you want a leg up on winning that Powerball. Here's some inside intel that we ask you to only share with people who you want to see win.