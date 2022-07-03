New Iberia Man Loses Control of ATV & Is Ejected From It

New Iberia Police Department officials were called out to North Landry Drive yesterday afternoon after a man using an ATV lost control of the vehicle.

Captain Leland Laseter says 22-year-old Cole Segura was thrown from the vehicle, and he ended up hitting a utility pole.

Segura was pronounced dead b the Iberia Parish Coroner at the scene in the 400 block of North Landry Road.

Investigators say they do not know yet what caused Segura to lose control of the ATV, but he was not wearing a helmet when he left the roadway.

As is routine, toxicology samples were taken from Segura and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.