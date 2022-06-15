New Iberia Police Arrest Lafayette Murder Suspect

Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk.

On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk when they went to investigate a situation in the 100 block of East Gilman Street. Faulk had been shot to death.

The woman had been shot once.

Officials from the New Iberia Police Department apprehended Provost, and he was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

