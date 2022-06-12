Lafayette Woman Dead After Shooting

Lafayette police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting.

It happened late Friday on East Gilman Street near its intersection with North Pierce Street.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Robin Green, officers found Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37, dead at the scene when they arrived. Green says officers noticed Faulk had been shot once. No other information about the case is available.

Lafayette police are still investigating this homicide. If you know anything about the case, call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

