LAFAYETTE, La. — A New Iberia man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison after federal investigators determined he solicited explicit photographs from a 12-year-old girl through Snapchat, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Isaiah Robinson, 27, was sentenced on June 16 on a federal charge of enticement of a minor. He will also serve a 10-year term of supervised release once his prison sentence ends.

Court documents show Robinson was exchanging messages with the child on Snapchat in January 2024. He knew she was approximately 12 years old. During the conversation, he asked her to send him explicit photos of herself. The girl’s father found the messages on her phone and reported them to law enforcement. Investigators confirmed Robinson was the person behind the Snapchat account.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon II prosecuted it, with assistance from Legal Administrative Specialist Tanya Broussard.

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A Father’s Phone Check Broke the Case Open

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller used the announcement to make a direct appeal to parents across the region.

“This case reflects our commitment to protect children and seek justice for the most vulnerable among us and, more importantly, the importance of parents remaining vigilant and reporting this criminal activity to law enforcement,” Keller said. “Our Office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue offenders who exploit minors, including by investigating tips provided by parents and others who see something suspicious, and bring these predators to justice.”

The case was prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation. The program coordinates federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who exploit children online, and to identify and assist victims. More information is available at Justice.gov/PSC.

What Acadiana Parents Need to Know

Robinson was not a distant stranger operating anonymously from another state. He was a local man from Iberia Parish, reaching a local child through one of the most widely used apps among kids and teenagers.

Parents who find suspicious messages or online contact involving their children should call local law enforcement right away. Tips can also be submitted to the FBI directly at tips.fbi.gov.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children operates a 24-hour CyberTipline for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation. Parents can reach it at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at cybertipline.org.

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