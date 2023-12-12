It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods.

Last year, I mentioned that my family and I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in Lafayette, but over time my family and I have settled into a routine and just picked out our "regular" places over and over - as most people do.

And while we have an active restaurant scene, some businesses tend to come and go, so there are times when we really want to try something new, only to find out it's become something else before we can get a taste.

Lafayette typically welcomes new restaurants with open arms. Here are the ones we as a community seem to love the most.

Park Bistro

Park Bistro

With a menu that screams "upscale favorites reimagined," it's hard to see an appetizer like "risotto balls" and not want to go to Park Bistro immediately. Along with some very interesting and delicious-looking menu items, the drink menu proves pretty enticing, too.

So, I took my oldest for brunch, and we absolutely loved it. This one comes highly recommended.

The Flats

Y'all, I love a good burger, and a patty melt is my absolute favorite burger of all. Between the burgers, the chicken sandwiches, and the appetizers, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn't get over to The Flats as soon as possible to fill up on the amazing food.

I cannot stress to you enough, however, that you need to try more than just the burgers. The burgers are among the best you'll ever try, but the dips and other treats you can sample are amazing.

Mercy Kitchen

I sent several friends a text asking for their opinions on the question of new places to try and "Mercy Kitchen" was the first response from a few of them. It's not hard to see why, either.

Well, they've all confirmed now that Mercy Kitchen is the next one I need to try. It's my goal to get in there before the year is out.

Sunday's Soda Fountain

Sunday's Soda Fountain

A classic soda shop is always a hit, and it seems that Sunday's has a hit on its hands with this shop that has opened up downtown. There are some diner staples on the menu like burgers, sandwiches, and some pasta, and the kid's menu has classics like chicken bites and grilled cheese. But it's the other half of the menu that is sure to catch your eye (and your sweet tooth).

It's been a very successful family spot right in the heart of Downtown Lafayette, and it's one that I think will be around for quite a while!

Spicy House

Spicy House

I was completely unaware of this one until I saw someone talk about it on social media, and I had to look it up. My only regret in looking it up is how hungry it made me. Focusing on spicy, Sichuan-influenced foods, Spicy House has a stellar-looking menu.

A friend went and gave some extremely promising feedback. The other reviews I've seen are just as promising. It's a bit off the usual path for what we might consider the usual hotspots for food in Lafayette, but we can't wait to get over there and join y'all.

Whiskey & Vine

Whiskey & Vine

Since it first opened up, I've only heard two things about Whiskey & Vine on Pinhook from people.

I should definitely go there. They definitely want to go there.

First of all, if you have "Whiskey" in your name, I'm interested. I'm a bourbon guy, but any whiskey is good by me. An Old Fashioned and the smoked duck and eggs for brunch sounds like the best way to brunch, to be quite honest. Mark this one down as a place to go on a date, because while whiskey is a great way to draw me in, not sure that's where I need to be taking my six-year-old.

The Chimes

We've talked about The Chimes, one of 2023's hottest new locations, before. The menu is absolutely stellar, and it's quickly become a favorite among a lot of Lafayette foodies. It just seems like you can't go wrong over there, so if you haven't made it that way yet, I can't make enough recommendations.

Don't deprive yourself of a good time. Trust us.

What Did I Miss?

Look, I'm sure there are a lot of places I should be trying. The restaurant scene in Lafayette is huge, and there are still some already-established places I still haven't tried. But the newest offerings are extremely appealing. Where would you go right now if you had the chance to try something new?