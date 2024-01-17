Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana Mardi Gras fans will prime the parade pump with activities now through Fat Tuesday, but the official carnival party starts the weekend of February 9 in Lafayette. For years, Lafayette, kicked off festivities with the popular Friday Night Parade, but that tradition disappeared within the last five years or so.

In 2024, it's back and under the umbrella of a new group, Krewe Allons, in partnership with The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association.

The krewe was organized to provide Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student athletes at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as a collective for UL athletics.

Krewe members are allowed to participate by either walking or riding a float in the parade, similar to the way other Mardi Gras krewes work. The good news is that anyone can join at any of the suggested levels:

Krewe Allons offers several unique opportunities to join. Choose from Associate, Junior, Walking, Rider, Social, King and one-time investment levels. Local businesses can join the Local Business Coalition for event sponsorship opportunities and experiences to connect Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes with their business. Click on any of the links below or contact an Advisory Board member to discuss how you can become a part of the Krewe!

Membership levels start at $120 and your involvement depends on the level at which you choose to join. You can secure your spot on a float and ride with UL student-athletes.

The parade theme is "Honoring Lafayette's Bicentennial and Festivals."

The Krewe Allons Kick-Off Parade will roll the traditional Lafayette Mardi Gras parade route at 6:30 PM on Friday, February 9, 2024.

