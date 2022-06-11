Former New Orleans Pelican Anthony Davis has West Coast Crawfish Boil that Raises Eyebrows

Former member of the New Orleans Pelicans and current Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis has recently gotten some off-season attention after he partook in a unique crawfish boil experience. While the final product came out looking like any typical Louisiana crawfish boil, the ingredients that went into the pot have raised some eyebrows.

Since departing from New Orleans, Anthony Davis has had a rocky road. His career has been stifled by injury after injury, but it is tough to argue that when healthy - A.D. is one of the NBA's most dominant players.

But now the question has arisen surrounding Davis' boiling skills after he and a popular social media chef got busy with a pot of crawfish.

Rather than heating up a pot full of water to boil the crawfish in, the chef and Davis opt for six gallons of orange juice before adding in their seasonings. They also add in vegetables like onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic.

Now, you've got to give some credit to the chef who traveled out to Los Angeles to make this boil happen for the Lakers' big-man. He was able to secure some Louisiana crawfish seasoning to keep things a little bit authentic.

Is Orange Juice Good in Crawfish Boil?

Although it is seemingly a newer practice, the concept of using actual orange juice in a crawfish boil is growing in popularity. I've seen chefs throw in halved and squeezed oranges into their pot before, but I do not believe that I have seen this much orange juiced used in a boil.

Who knows - it may be worth a shot!

See the video shared by the boil-master himself @chefjayvoo on TikTok below.

Now, truth be told - the crawfish came out looking pretty good. See the final product below.

Although the two seem to be genuinely enjoying the boil, many on social media have made their feelings clear.

Pelicans fans especially are making their voices heard regarding Davis and his West-Coast crawfish boil.

And some are alluding to Davis' tendency to injure easily.

What do you think of Anthony Davis' crawfish boil? Let us know in the comments.

