New Orleans Breakers Make USFL Playoffs With Win Over Tampa Bay

The New Orleans Breakers had a must-win game this weekend to qualify for the USFL playoffs.

The Breakers came into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Bandits with an overall record of 5-3. They needed to win the game to have their spot officially locked in for the USFL playoffs.

New Orleans came out the gates hot this season and was one of the most explosive teams in the league at the beginning of the year. However, lately, the Breakers have cooled off and have been struggling to put points on the board. The obvious reason for the decline has been the play of starting quarterback Kyle Sloter.

His bad play continued in the first part of Sunday's game until he was replaced by former Tulsa QB Zac Smith. Smith came in the game and immediately began moving the offense to a score. However, it was short-lived. Smith had to leave the game with an injured shoulder in the second quarter. He finished the game 5 for 6 with one touchdown.

Hopefully, Smith will be available to play for the playoffs. If he's done for the season, the Breakers recently signed former Michigan Panthers starting QB Shea Patterson and will most likely activate him for this week's game.

The Breakers played hard and won the game 17 - 6 to secure their place in the first playoffs of the new USFL. Their final regular-season game is this Sunday against the Houston Gamblers at 7:30pm on FS1.

New Orleans enters the playoffs as the last seed and draws the best team in the USFL, the Birmingham Stallions. The game will be played on Saturday, June 25 at 7:00pm on NBC.

