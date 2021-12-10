A harrowing morning for a motorist in New Orleans. He was driving his Tesla in the Mid-City part of town when two young men in a Kia pulled in front of him and stopped. The two men get out of the KIA and walk toward the Tesla with guns pointed at the driver.

Youtube

This incident is caught on the many cameras in the Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla slammed his car into reverse and hit the gas. He was not sure how far he would get or what would happen, but he wanted out of that situation. He did hear at least one gunshot, but luckily was not hit.

Watch the Video of This Attempted Carjacking

The suspects, ages 14 and 17-year-olds were caught a few hours later outside a Wal-Mart in Chalmette. They still had guns on them.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann tells WWL “At that point is when we discovered that both subjects were armed with semi-automatic weapons that turned out to be stolen from another jurisdiction, Jefferson Parish.” Both were also wanted in Jefferson and Orleans parishes for other crimes.

Victim of Carjacking Attempt Was Able to Get Away

The Tesla driver says he is glad he was able to get away, but says he was shaking for quite some time after this brazen crime.

Deputies say the 14-year-old suspect recently escaped from a juvenile lockup in Bridge City.

The teens will likely face charges of aggravated assault and attempted carjacking.

WWL reports carjackings in New Orleans are up by more than 20% from one year ago.

