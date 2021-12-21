New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Routes Shortening in 2022 Due to Staffing Shortage

New Orleans Mardi Gras parade routes will be changing a bit for 2022, officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that every krewe is being asked to make route adjustments. She went on to ensure that all parades would remain on their traditional routes with some minor changes to ensure maximum public safety.

"This is not a one size fits all approach," Cantrell said. "Safety is our top priority."

The reason? Officials said these changes are being made due to limited staffing from police, fire, medical and other public safety personnel.

Here are some of the highlights from the changes being made in 2022:

Parades that usually begin on the riverside of Napoleon Aveune, Jefferson Avenue, Magazine Street, Tchoupitoulas Street, and Henry Clay Street will now begin on Napoleon Avenue and Prytania Street.

Parades that typically start on Napoleon Avenue and South Saratoga Street will now begin at Napoleon Avenue and Carondelet Street

Parades that begin at Holiday Drive and Fiesta Street will now begin at Wall Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

Magazine Street has been removed from the Uptown parade route.

Endymion will roll in Mid-City with some modifications. The krewe will not go past Gallier Hall and will not do the traditional toast there. A new toasting spot will be determined at a later date.

Zulu will roll on its original route, starting in Central City, with some modifications. After passing Gallier Hall, it will turn left onto Poydras Street and right onto Loyola Avenue, then continue its original Basin Street route.

Rex will start at Napoleon and Carondelet, instead of South Claiborne Avenue and Napoleon Avenue, and then roll on its original route.

All the parades will roll on their traditional day, officials said.

Mardi Gras Day is Tuesday, March 1. Of course, parades begin rolling several weeks ahead of that day.

These route changes are also temporary for 2022, said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. He also said that things would be reevaluated before the next Carnival season.