2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area

This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party.

Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades.

We've gathered a list of as many Mardi Gras parades in the area as we could find and present it to you below.

Here is the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Acadiana listed parish by parish. (We've thrown in a few courirs and other festivities as well.)

ACADIA PARISH

FEB 11 - Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L'anse - 1174 Lafosse Rd, Morse. Traditional run down the back roads of Mermentau Cove making several stops including private homes and Istre Cemetery. Day ends with a fais do-do and gumbo. AcadiaTourism.org

FEB 18 - Church Point Children's Courir de Mardi Gras - 1036 E Ebey-Saddle Tramp House, Church Point. Begins at 8:30 am. Downtown for parade at 12:30 pm. Awards at 1:00 pm. AcadiaTourism.org

FEB 19 - Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point - 1036 E Ebey-Saddle Tramp House, Church Point. Courir begins at 8:00 am and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 pm. AcadiaTourism.org



FEB 21 - Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras Folklife Festival - Downtown Iota. Festivities begin at 9:00 am with a Catholic mass followed by live music, folks arts and crafts. Children's Mardi Gras and adult parade. 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. IotaMardiGras.com

FEB 21 - Carnival D'Acadie - Downtown Crowley. Fair, live music and street dance, costume contests, parade. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. AcadiaTourism.org

EVANGELINE PARISH

FEB 18 - Mamou Mardi Gras - Downtown Mamou. EvangelineChamber.com

FEB 21 - No Limit Riders Annual Mardi Gras Run - Mamou. The riders finish up the run by riding down 6th St where a band will be set up at the intersection of 6th and Main St.

FEB 21 - Mamou Mardi Gras Parade - 10:00 am. The parade will start at Lyons Market located on Poinciana Ave and will turn off of Poinciana onto Cajun Dr ending at the Chevron on 6th St around 1:30 pm.

IBERIA PARISH

FEB 4 - Bayou Mardi Gras Parade - New Iberia. Family-styled Mardi Gras celebration on the banks of the Bayou Teche on Historic Main St. IberiaTravel.com

FEB 12 - Grand Marais Mardi Gras Children's Dance - Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy 90, Jeanerette. 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Costume judging at 4:30 pm. Winners will be announced and will ride in the parade. Admission Fee. Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais

FEB 17-20 - Grand Marais Mardi Gras Dances - Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy 90, Jeanerette. Fri-Sat 9:00 pm - 2:00 am. Sun 7:00 pm - 12:00 am, Mon 9:00 pm - 2:00 am. Costume judging at 11:00 pm Fri-Sat and at 10:00 pm Sun-Mon. Admission fee. Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais

FEB 21 - Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade - Hwy 90 E at College Rd, Jeanerette. 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. IberiaTravel.com

FEB 21 - Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade - Francis Romero Memorial Park & LA 88, Coteau. 1:00 pm. IberiaTravel.com

FEB 21 - Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade - Main St, Loreauville. 2:00 pm. IberiaTravel.com

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

JAN 28 - Welsh's In-Town Run and Parade

FEB 4 - Welsh's Country Run and Parade

FEB 11 - Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run & Parade

FEB 18 - Elton's Mardi Gras Run

FEB 18 - Jennings Mardi Gras Run & Parade CityOfJennings.com/Events

LAFAYETTE PARISH

FEB 10 - Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade - Downtown Lafayette, 7:00 pm. KreweDeCanailles.com

FEB 11 - Carencro Mardi Gras Parde - Starts at Carencro High and ends by Carencro Community Center. 10:00 am. CarencroParade.com

FEB 11 - Krewe des Chiens Parade - Downtown Lafayette, 12:00 pm. KreweDesChiens.org

FEB 11 - Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 pm. RioLafayette.com

FEB 12 - Courir de Mardi Gras - Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run - Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette. Vermilionville.org

FEB 12 - Scott Mardi Gras Parade - Scott. 1:00 pm. ScottsBA.org/Mardi-Gras

FEB 17-21 - Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette - Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors, and parades roll through the festival grounds. Times vary. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 17 - "Kick-Off" Parade - Pontiac Point to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 pm. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 18 - Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 pm. KreweofBonaparte.org

FEB 18 - Children's Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 12:30 pm. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 18 - Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade - Public Works building to Fountain View, Youngsville. Youngsville.us

FEB 20 - Queen Evangeline's Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:00 pm. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 21 - King Gabriel's Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 10:00 am. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 21 - Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 1:00 pm. GoMardiGras.com

FEB 21 - Independent Parade - Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 2:30 pm. GoMardiGras.com

ST. LANDRY PARISH

FEB 12 - Lebeau Mardi Gras Chicken Run - 103 Lebeau Church Rd, Lebeau. CajunTravel.com

FEB 17-21 - Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration - Walnut & 2nd St, Eunice. CajunTravel.com

FEB 18 - Sunset Mardi Gras Parade - Oak Tree Park Dr, Sunset. 11:00 am. CajunTravel.com

FEB 18 - Cankton Courir de Mardi Gras - 706 Main St, Cankton. Facebook.com/CCCDMG

FEB 19 - Eunice Lil' Mardi Gras - 461 Sittig St, Eunice. CajunTravel.com

FEB 20 - Lundi Gras Boucherie - Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Eunice. CajunTravel.com

FEB 21 - Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration - Parade runs down E Landry, turns left on Liberty and travels back up to Vine St in Opelousas. CajunTravel.com

FEB 21 - Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run - 501 Samuel Dr, Eunice. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm. CajunTravel.com

ST. MARTIN PARISH

FEB 10 - Newcomers Club Mardi Gras Festival - S. New Market Street by the Evangeline Oak, St Martinville. 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

ST. MARY PARISH

FEB 17 - Krewe of Adonis - Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the LA 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy 70, Clothilde onto Victor II Blvd and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 7:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 18 - Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade - Begins on Hwy 182/Main St at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy 182/Main St, turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd, turns right on Bollard St, ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St. 1:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 18 - Cypremort Point Boat Parade - Cypremort Point State Park, Hwy 319. 1:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 18 - Krewe of Dionysius Parade - Berwick. The procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robicheaux St, Mount St, Gilmore Drive, right on LA 182, Tournament Blvd, Fairview Drive, then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High. CajunCoast.com

FEB 19 - Krewe of Galatea Parade - Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the LA 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead St continuing down Sixth St to Marguerite St, Ninth St./Hwy70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2:00 pm. CajunCoast.com.

FEB 20 - Krewe of Amani Parade - Parade begins at Patterson High School on Hwy 182/Main St and continues down Hwy 182/Main St to Place Norman Shopping Center. 2:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 20 - Krewe of Hera Parade - Begins on 2nd St under the LA 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead St continuing down Sixth St to Marguerite St, Ninth St./Hwy70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 7:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 21 - Franklin Mardi Gras Parade - Begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St, proceeds east on Main St, making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St, disbanding at the end of Third St. 1:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 21 - Krewe of Hephaestus Parade - Morgan City. Begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore Sts, proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St to Ninth St/Hwy 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2:00 pm. CajunCoast.com

FEB 21 - Siracusaville Parade - Siracusaville. Participants will line up on Siracusa Rd at 1:00 pm and proceed to James St and Grace St before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

VERMILION PARISH

FEB 21 - Krewe Chic A La Pie Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown Kaplan. 2:00 pm. MostCajun.com.