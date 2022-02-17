Rocky may not have been able to catch that chicken, but Cajuns sure can!

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Joe Raedle / Getty Images loading...

Courir de Mardi Gras

This Sunday at Vermillionville, get ready for a fun day packed full of traditional Mardi Gras run and much, much more!

Cajun folklorist Barry Jean Ancelet via Wikipedia -

In a nutshell, the country Mardi Gras comes from the way Mardi Gras was celebrated in France in the rural section as opposed to the urban carnival. It's an early springtime renewal and is essentially a way for communities to celebrate and find themselves.

Make plans to bring the whole family to Vermilionville as the Basile Mardi Gras Association shares in the medieval traditions of the Courir de Mardi Gras.

The Courir de Mardi Gras will be led by Le Capitaine and singing La Chanson de Mardi Gras as revelers make their way through Vermilionville begging for the ingredients to make a gumbo.

By Permission/Lizette Gauthier By Permission/Lizette Gauthier loading...

The schedule of events via Vermilionville press release -

10 a.m. - The event will begin with a screening of Pat Mire's iconic Mardi Gras documentary, "Dance for a Chicken," which reveals the secrets and history of the rural Mardi Gras run or Courir.

11 a.m. - Musician Kevin Rees will demonstrate the use of the "Chanson de Mardi Gras," with the attendees.

11:30 a.m. - The Basile Association will begin the run through the historic village and will end with the famous chicken chase for children. After the "run", grab a delicious lunch at Vermilionville's restaurant, then join us in the dance hall for live music.

1 p.m.-4 p.m. - Live music with the band T'Monde.

Find out more at bayouvermiliondistrict.org.