Zydeco at Vermilionville’s Sunday Concert Series

This weekend's Sunday Concert Series in the performance center at Vermilionville features Zydeco from John Wilson & the Zydeco House Rockers.

The Bayou Vermilion District hosts a live concert every Sunday at Vermilionville's Performance Center from 1 - 4 pm. Admission is only $10, which allows you to take a tour of Vermilionville's Living History museum.

This week's featured artist is Iberia Parish's John Wilson & the Zydeco House Rockers, a Louisiana Zydeco band that throws in some great Swamp Blues for good measure. John Wilson & the Zydeco House Rockers have played crawfish festivals, blues festivals, Zydeco dance halls, honky-tonks, and nightclubs around the world. The band was rated as the best band to ever perform at the Best of Texas Awards Show in Beaumont. They've played Festivals Acadiens et Creole and Jazzfest. These guys are the real deal, and they are coming to Vermilionville this Sunday.

Prior to the show, stop by Grandma's kitchen for lunch! On Sundays, La Cuisine de Maman opens at 11, featuring authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine on an all-you-can-eat buffet.

To find out how to get into the Sunday concert series for FREE with a membership, visit Bayou Vermilion District's Vermilionville Membership page by clicking here.

