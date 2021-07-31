Zydeco Artist Chris Ardoin Hospitalized After Being Shot While Performing on Stage

Here's an UPDATE on Chris Ardoin's status. This is what he just posted on Facebook after we broke this story earlier today.

Zydeco artist Chris Ardoin was shot while performing on stage.

According to a post from his official Facebook page, Chris Ardoin was shot in the back while performing at an event in Colfax, LA. An earlier post from Ardoin on Friday listed his set time from 9 p.m. to midnight with a ride to follow at an event called Zydeco Bike Fest.

After midnight, rumors began to surface on social media suggesting that Ardoin had been shot on stage along with another victim at the event.

Facebook

Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Ardoin's wife, Kerri, confirmed he had been shot via his official Facebook page.

According to the update, Chris was shot in the back on the right side of his body. Doctors say it was fortunate that Ardoin is a "built guy" and the bullet wasn't able to penetrate his lung and was able to stop near his ribs.

A video from Jeston Andrews shows Ardoin and his band Nu Step Zydeko performing in Colfax before the incident.

Chris Ardoin is known for hit records like "Stallion" and "Candyman" and has been performing events, festivals, and concerts as one of the premier zydeco artists for many years.

Ardoin is currently hospitalized as his family is asking for prayers at this time. We are sending our best to Chris and his family and will update this story as we get more confirmed details.