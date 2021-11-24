Two Zydeco Artists Nominated for 2022 Grammy Award

A couple of zydeco artists have been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award.

The Recording Academy announced all the nominees yesterday, and Sean Ardoin and Corey Ledet each received a nod in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.

Lake Charles native Sean Ardoin and his band Kreole Rock and Soul received a nomination for "Live in New Orleans!"

Corey Ledet, originally from Houston (but has lived in Acadiana most of his adult life), received a nomination for the self-titled album "Corey Ledet Zydeco."

Both artists were nominated in a category that the Academy reserves for "albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings."

This is the third Grammy nomination for Ardoin and the second for Ledet.

Ardoin was quite excited about his latest honor, as evidenced by the video he posted on his Facebook page.

Ledet was appreciative as well, thanking friends and fans who congratulated him on social media.

We wish both of these fine gentlemen the best of luck, and hopefully one of them brings home the award.

By the way, the Grammy Awards show will air on CBS Monday, January 31, 2022.

To view the complete list of nominees, go to grammy.com.