Inaugural NOLA Zydeco Fest Features the Best of Acadiana

One of the best parts about living in Louisiana is the amazing amount of music that has been passed down from generation to generation. We are lucky enough to experience it on a daily basis, and people come from all over the world to enjoy our music at festivals and special events.

And now that festivals are slowly coming back after a year of being put on the back burner, we are happy to see that a new festival to celebrate Acadiana's unique sounds, food, and culture is coming to New Orleans. The first-ever Zydeco Fest will be held in conjunction with the French Market Creole Tomato Festival on July 3. The joyful observance of the best of south Louisiana will be presented at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at 400 Esplanade, and will feature Acadiana favorites like Grammy Award winner Sean Ardoin, Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers, and Rusty Metoyer and Zydeco Krush.

Festival co-founder Courtney Smith told NOLA Weekend “We have been planning this for a while to honor our Great Grandfather Alphonse ‘Bois Sec’ Ardoin and his Creole Zydeco legacy, as well as all families and friends that love to dance and sing, Gathering is important." Delicious south Louisiana cuisine and cocktails will also be available for purchase, and the festival is free and open to the public from noon- 7:00 pm.

Organizers say the new festival hopes to merge the unique culture and traditions of south Louisiana and New Orleans, all in one location. Read more from NOLA Weekend.