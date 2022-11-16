Several Louisiana Natives Nominated for 2023 Grammy Awards

One artist from Acadiana and many more from around the state of Louisiana received nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards that were announced yesterday.

St. Martinville's Nathan Williams and The Zydeco Cha Chas were tapped for a nod in the Best Regional Roots album category for their recording Lucky Man.

This recognition was a long time coming as Williams and his band have been playing and making music since 1985.

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland also received a nomination in the same category for the Full Circle album. Ardoin is based out of Lake Charles.

This is the third time Ardoin has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Several New Orleans artists also received nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards. Some of those include Aaron Neville, Tank & the Bangas, PJ Morton, and the late Dr. John.

"Things Happen That Way" was the posthumous, final studio album from Mac "Dr. John" Rebennack, who died in 2019. It was nominated for Best Americana Album.

Aaron Neville teamed up with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and got a nomination for the song "Stompin' Ground," which is from the soundtrack to the documentary Take Me to the River: New Orleans.

Tank & the Bangas, a hybrid R&B/hip-hop/spoken word group led by vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball, is up for Best Progressive R&B Album for their latest entitled "Red Balloon."

Morton earned multiple nominations including in the Best R&B Album category for his "Watch the Sun."

Morton enjoys a dual career as a contemporary R&B and gospel bandleader along with this "day job" as keyboardist for Maroon 5.

Other Louisiana natives garnering Grammy nominations include New Orleans trumpeter and keyboardist Nicholas Payton along with fellow New Orleanians Lil Wayne and Big Freedia.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023.