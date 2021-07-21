New Orleans Mayor Issues Indoor Mask Mandate Advisory for All Within City

Multiple news outlets are reporting that a mask advisory has been issued for everyone in New Orleans, that is indoors.

According to the press conference below the city says that everyone who enters a public building within New Orleans should have a mask on as they are seeing more and more cases of COVID across the Cresent City.

Note, that includes those that are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mayor Cantrell says that the city is currently seeing an average of 104 cases of COVID per day.

Like in other parts of the state, officials are saying that the uptick in COVID cases is a direct correlation to folks not getting the vaccine.

WWL-TV reports that LDH says that there were 237 new cases in New Orleans Wednesday. In the past seven days, more than 900 cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.

Here's the presser where the mandate was announced.

 

