The New Orleans Pelicans did not get the draft pick they wished for on Tuesday night and their Vice President of Basketball Operations wasn't afraid to express her disdain.

Swin Cash was on camera representing the Pelicans for the NBA Draft Lottery and when she learned that New Orleans would pick 10th in the upcoming draft her facial expression was priceless.

The minute I saw her reaction on television I knew that she'd be an instant GIF, and now she is.

Twitter

Check out Cash's reaction below and you'll understand why many on social media are talking about her today.

This was so good.