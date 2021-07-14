New Orleans Saints Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule — 7 Practices Open to the Public

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2021 Training Camp schedule. Camp will open on July 27 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

Fans will have an opportunity to view the Black and Gold on Friday, July 30 at 9:00 am. That is the first of seven practices open to the public this season after the 2020 camp was closed due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

Here are the dates for the practices open to the public:

Tickets for the practices open to the public are free, however, capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

Saints season ticket holders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21, season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22 and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

"We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021," said Owner Gayle Benson. "Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up-close view of how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible."

There is some important COVID-19 related information to keep in mind before you attend training camp:

Vaccination and Mask Policies

While proof of vaccination is not required to attend training camp and masks are not required, the Saints organization is encouraging fans who are not vaccinated to wear masks while attending practices, keeping in accordance with all current local and state regulations.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Ochsner Health, the Saints' health care partner, will offer fans walk-up opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on days that practices are open to the public at a station in the parking lot.

Player Autograph/Interactions

Player autographs and personal interactions/photos will not be available at all during the 2021 Training Camp due to NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Finally, do keep in mind that training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.