New Orleans Saints Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule + How You Can Attend a Practice for Free

The New Orleans Saints have announced the schedule for their 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses.

That schedule will feature nine practices open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. Then the club will also host a practice open to fans at the Caesars Superdome at 3:45 pm on Sunday, August 21.

The first practice in front of fans will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 am. This day will be part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" initiative and will feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon.

While Training Camp takes place in the dead heat of summer, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center is really set up nice for fans. The bleachers are covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience.

Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans. Autographs will be available from Saints players after practice.

If you'd like to attend, tickets to the Saints Training Camp practices open to the public are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at NewOrleansSaints.com, where a limited number of tickets will be available.

However, the best way to claim your tickets is to simply download the SeatGeek app. Fans may claim up to four tickets per account to attend practices.

Saints season ticket holders can register for training camp tickets on Monday, July 18, season ticket waiting list members may register on Tuesday, July 19, and the general public can register on Wednesday, July 20.

Tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. each day. Further information regarding the August 21 practice at the Caesars Superdome will be made available soon.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.

Free public parking for practices is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie) in Lot B and is based on availability. Complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots to the expanded practice field entrance is provided for all practices.

Below is the complete 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp schedule:

